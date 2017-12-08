CHICAGO (CBS) — The Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center can help those in the grip of alcohol or drug dependency overcome their addiction.

WBBM’s Bob Roberts spoke with one such person.

Rachel White left Kansas City for New York in hopes of becoming a professional dancer.

The crowd she fell in with drank hard and soon, so did she – nearly a bottle of vodka a day.

Her dancing career dried up when she could not and other programs failed.

“One of the reasons I turned to the Salvation Army is I realized my mind needed the time to heal,” White said. “It needed something more than just a quick fix.”

White spent six months at the Salvation Army’s ARC program in Chicago, working by day and taking classes at night. Since May, she’s managed a boutique grocery store and battled off the demons with the continuing help of the Salvation Army.

“Without their help, I believe I would have drank myself to death,” White said.

She is unconditionally grateful to the Salvation Army whom she calls her second family.