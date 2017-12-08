CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow is expected to fall across Chicago with up to five inches possible in portions of Northwest Indiana.
Snow may start in the far northwest suburbs around 9 p.m. Friday and spread into the city by midnight and then northwest Indiana by 1 a.m.
The snow for most of the area will lapse by lunchtime on Saturday, with one to two inches possible.
However, lake effect snow in Northwest Indiana will continue during the day, with 2 to 5 inches likely.
The heaviest snow is expected around LaPorte, which will be under a winter storm warning all day Saturday.
Some isolated locations in Indiana could experience snowfalls even higher than 5 inches.