Bears tight end Zach Miller.(Getty Images)

By Chris Emma—

(670 The Score) Bears tight end Zach Miller knew right away he was injured. He can still recall telling the doctors his knee was gone, but he didn’t realize to what extent.

It was during an Oct. 29 game in New Orleans that Miller had just hauled in what appeared to be a touchdown catch as his left leg bent in reverse. His first thoughts were “Hold onto the ball as long as you can,” but he realized his knee was severely injured.

The Bears’ athletic training staff recognized Miller was losing a pulse in his leg. He was in danger of losing his leg. Assistant trainer Sid Dreyer recognized that and had Miller immediately sent to a New Orleans hospital with a level-one trauma center. From there came decisive and life-changing action, which Miller discussed in an exclusive interview with the Bears’ digital outlet.

“I just remember telling the doc, ‘Save my leg, please,’” Miller said.

Miller underwent emergency vascular surgery in an effort to save his left leg. It was a successful procedure that began a humbling process.

After the operation, Miller spent three weeks in a hospital before finally returning to his family at home. He received support from all over the world, from teammates, rivals, fans and strangers.

“It touches you,” Miller said. “Why do I deserve all that?”

Miller said the first days were the worst as he coped with a traumatic experience, but he began to accept it.

Then came a connection with Alex Ruiz, a 16-year-old in California who suffered a similar injury but didn’t have the kind of medical response of an NFL team. After hours wasted, Ruiz lost his leg.

“If I didn’t have the care that I had, all that stuff, I could very easily be in his shoes,” Miller said. “I feel bad for him. A little bit of guilt. But he helps me. He’s a special kid.”

Miller remains in recovery at home. He credits his wife, Kristen, for her incredible strength and care during a difficult ordeal – “There ain’t enough words in the English dictionary to express all that (she did to help),” Miller said.

He’s looking forward to walking into Halas Hall for the first time since departing for New Orleans, a moment sure to be emotional.

“I can’t wait to get there and give a lot of people some hugs,” Miller said.

Miller’s first thoughts after suffering the injury were to secure the football. Though the touchdown was taken away on a stunning replay reversal, he was presented with the football by Bears chairman George McCaskey.

It still remains in his possession as he fights through this recovery.

“That football’s going to carry a lot of weight throughout my future,” he said.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670 The Score 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.