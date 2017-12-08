(CBS) As the saga surrounding Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s future continues, new information on his wishes has emerged.
Stanton currently will approve a trade to four teams — the Dodgers, Yankees, Astros and Cubs, Sirius XM host Craig Mish reported late Thursday night. He holds a full no-trade clause. All four of those teams reached the League Championship Series this past offseason.
The Cubs’ inclusion on the list is news, as they hadn’t previously been tied to Stanton. To date, the Cubs haven’t knowingly expressed interest in Stanton, who has 10 years and about $295 million left on a mega contract.
The money remaining on Stanton’s deal is the main issue. The Marlins want to rid all or most of the contract. It’s not clear which of Stanton’s desired four teams would be willing to take on such a large financial burden.
The Giants and Cardinals previously expressed interest in Stanton and met with him, but he’s not believed to want to go to either of those teams.
Stanton, 28, won the National League MVP this past season when he .281 with 59 homers, 132 RBIs and a 1.007 OPS.