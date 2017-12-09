WBBM Good Neighbor Radiothon: Help struggling neighbors get back on their feet. DONATE by visiting The Salvation Army Bed & Bread Club, call 1-844-361-8400, or text WBBM to 41444 | Salvation Army Lent A Hand In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts | ‘ARC’ Is Salvation Army’s Six-Month Therapy For Addiction | Organization Provides Food To The Needy |
Filed Under:Chicago Police, shooting, South Shore, Teen Victim

CHICAGO (CBS) —  A 13-year-old  thirteen boy is injured in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police say he and another victim were standing on the 7500 block of South Shore when someone started shooting from a vehicle.

Investigators say a bullet hit the 13-year-old in the hand and was taken to to Comer Children’s Hospital. Police say he’s recovering in good condition.

Another victim, an 18-year-old, was hit in the back.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition is stabilized, according to police.

 (Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch