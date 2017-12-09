CHICAGO (CBS) — A 13-year-old thirteen boy is injured in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood.
Police say he and another victim were standing on the 7500 block of South Shore when someone started shooting from a vehicle.
Investigators say a bullet hit the 13-year-old in the hand and was taken to to Comer Children’s Hospital. Police say he’s recovering in good condition.
Another victim, an 18-year-old, was hit in the back.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition is stabilized, according to police.
