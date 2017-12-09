CHICAGO (CBS) — A brief blast of winter weather causes problems on local expressways overnight.
Including one crash where a pick-up truck landed on a highway divider.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory has more on the road conditions.
It’s been a busy morning for road crews.
Plows in Chesterton hit the road at midnight to clear the roads. That part of Indiana is anticipating more snow as well as sleet and ice.
In Illinois road crews tried to keep up with incidents, responding to slide-offs and crashes on I-94.
Police confirmed one accident caused minor injuries.
Snow hampered visibility on I-57. A pick-up made its way onto highway divider.
A spin-out on 171st Street ended with a sedan having significant damage on the front and back end of the vehicle.
While it may not be fun for everyone traveling in the snow, one person says she’s happy winter has arrived.
“As a kid you play outside, you have snowball fights, make igloos. It was always something fun to play in,” says snow lover Lauren Ruben. “And when it got too bad you got snow days and you got to hang out in your friend’s basement, eat pizza.”
The National Weather Service says motorists should be cautious travelling through northwest Indiana and southwest lower Michigan. Visibilities less than 1 mile are expected at times as the system transitions to lake effect.