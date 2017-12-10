By Chris Emma–
CINCINNATI, Ohio. (670 The Score) — The Bears will be without three starters on defense as they look to snap a five-game losing streak Sunday. The team announced 90 minutes before kickoff against the Bengals that defensive lineman Eddie Goldman (hip), linebacker Pernell McPhee (shoulder) and safety Adrian Amos (hamstring) are all listed as inactive.
Goldman was first listed with the hip injury during the week of practice. McPhee suffered his injury in the loss to the 49ers last Sunday, while Amos has been sidelined with the hamstring ailment since two weeks ago in Philadelphia.
The Bears have also listed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, guard Cameron Lee, running back Taquan Mizzell and quarterback Mark Sanchez as inactive.
The Bengals are also missing some key players, listing cornerback Dre Kirkparick, running back Joe Mixon, safety Shawn Williams, linebacker Vontaze Burfict, linebacker Nick Vigil, guard Christian Westerman and defensive tackle Josh Tupou as inactive.
Kickoff between the Bears (3-9) and Bengals (5-7) comes at noon CT from Cincinnati.
