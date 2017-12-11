CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police have increased patrols around major transit hubs in the city following an explosion Monday morning near Times Square in New York City.
Though there are no “credible threats” to Chicago, Supt. Eddie Johnson has increased patrols around CTA, Metra and major transit hubs, police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter Monday morning. The department is closely monitoring events in New York.
Any irregular activity should be reported to 911 or CPDtip.com.
