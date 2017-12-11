CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are facing charges after leading police on a chase late Thursday in a stolen car, then crashing in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
Manson Jackson, 27, faces one felony count of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle and was also issued several traffic citations, according to Chicago Police. Denzzell McCullum, 20, of Joliet faces one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.
Shortly before midnight Thursday, officers pursued a 2002 Pontiac to the 7400 block of South May, where it struck a vehicle in the intersection and then crashed into the front fence of a home, police said. The car had been reported stolen from the 7100 block of South May.
One male suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital, police said.
Jackson and McCullum ran from the stolen car after the crash, but were eventually taken into custody, police said.
Jackson, of the West Side Austin neighborhood, was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $50,000 bond, according to police and Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)