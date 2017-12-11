CHICAGO (CBS) — A suburban village president is recovering after falling through thin ice and spending 20 minutes in a fozen lake while walking the family dogs over the weekend.
Homewood’s Richard Hofeld, 80, was walking with his wife when one of the dogs went onto an icy lake at Izaak Walton nature preserve on Sunday.
Hofeld attempted to rescue the dog, and they both fell through the ice. Hofeld saved the dog, but was unable to get out of the ice himself.
An unnamed passing jogger dialed 911 and the Homewood Fire Department arrived and rescued Hofeld. He was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, and held overnight for observation.
He was released on Monday.
“I’m doing fine,” Hofeld said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the good Samaritan who called 911 and the speedy work of the first responders. I am also thankful for all the phone calls with well wishes and people asking how I’m doing. I’m fine and ready to get back to work.”
Hofeld and his wife left their cell phone in the car.
“I want to remind everyone to remember to carry your cell phone on walks,” Hofeld said on Monday.