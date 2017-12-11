CHICAGO (CBS) — We told you last Thursday about a barn fire near St. Charles, and how firefighters credited a good Samaritan with saving the two horses inside that barn.

Monday, we heard from that man who saved the horses as the flames closed in.

At first, as he drove by, 62-year-old Ed Boltz thought it might be burning leaves. Then he saw the smoke was coming from a barn. Upon getting out of his car, he saw that two horses were trapped.

Boltz ran back to his car to get something to break the rope holding fences together, and returned to the barn.

“I thought this horse would be much more panicked than what it appeared to be. He basically kept his nose right next to my hands the entire time I was cutting everything.

“He was almost watching me,” Boltz laughed. “I just had the feeling he knew he needed a lot of help, and I was probably the only guy who could help him. He was there for moral support. That was for sure.”

Boltz ended up saving both of the horses, and described his own injuries as a mere “sunburn” with a few cuts.

“There’s no way I was going to leave those horses,” he said.

The apparent cause of the fire: a heater that was used to keep the pipes from freezing.