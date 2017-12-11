(CBS) — A Naperville man has been arrested and charged with attempting to abduct a child.
Early Kluss, 37, was charged with two counts of attempted child abduction after police said he tried to lure young, female student into his vehicle at a school bus stop near Modaff and Massachusetts on Friday morning.
A resident called 911 and officers quickly located and stopped the suspect’s vehicle.
After further investigation, and consultation with the Will County State’s Attorney’s office, Kluss was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.