CHICAGO (CBS) — A bank was robbed Sunday afternoon in northwest suburban Huntley.
The TFC Bank branch was robbed about 3:45 p.m. by a male wearing a wig and sunglasses inside a Jewel-Osco grocery store at 13200 Village Green Drive, according to the FBI.
He could be connected to other bank robberies, the FBI said. A $1,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest.
