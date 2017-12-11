CHICAGO (CBS) — A 53-year-old man has been ordered held without bail, charged with raping and robbing a woman in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood earlier this month.
The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was standing at a CTA bus stop at the corner of Oakley and Chicago around 6:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, when a man walked up and punched her in the face. The man then dragged her into a gangway across the street, and sexually assaulted her.
The attacker also stole the woman’s cell phone before fleeing west on Chicago Avenue.
The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital.
Police surveillance video footage of the suspect last week, showing him apparently using an ATM at a nearby gas station.
Sunday night, police said 53-year-old Ricky Parkman had been identified as the rapist, and had been arrested Friday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Parkman has been charged with one count each of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, and robbery.
A judge ordered him held without bail Sunday afternoon.