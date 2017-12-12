Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub.(John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

(670 The Score) Former Bears and current Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub doesn’t duck the question, because his past experiences already hint at the answer.

He wants to be an NFL head coach.

“I do,” Toub said in an interview on the Bernstein and Goff Show on 670 The Score on Tuesday. “That’s something that I’ve obviously, over the last four or five years, I’ve talked about it and done some interviews where it’s something I might want to do, for sure.”

After the 2011 season, Toub interviewed for the Dolphins’ head coaching job. The following offseason, he interviewed for the Bears’ top job after Lovie Smith was fired. He’d spent nine seasons Chicago, but the job went to Marc Trestman. And as recently as after the 2016 season, he met with the Chargers and Broncos for their head-coaching vacancies.

John Harbaugh had a primarily special teams background when he was hired as the Ravens’ head coach in 2008, but since then those who’ve spent most of their time directing special teams haven’t been tabbed for a leading gig.

Toub knows it’s still tough, but he does hold out hope that the perception surrounding special teams coordinators is changing, that more are coming to understand the wide array of tactical and personable skills a such a coach must have.

“It just hasn’t been done,” Toub said. “It’s such a rare thing. Harbaugh did it, but he actually got out of specials teams for a year before he got the job. Not too many guys go directly from special teams.

“I just think it’s just not accepted yet. Until somebody does and has great success with it, will it be a normal thing?

“The whole public perception, I think, is changing of the special teams coach. I think people are coming around to the idea of, ‘Hey, it does make a lot of sense that this guy does coach everybody on the team and he’s up in front of the team every day giving a motivational speech or telling them exactly what they want to do out in each position.’ You coach O-line, D-line, everybody, offense, defense, DBs, running backs, everybody every day. I think it’s something that just the public knowledge is coming around a lot more than it has been in the past.”