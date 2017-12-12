CHICAGO (CBS) — Eddie Olczyk is in a fight and not your typical hockey fight.
The 51-year-old TV analyst on both the local and national broadcasts was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer back in August.
“I’ve been to places in the past couple of months I don’t want to go back to again,” Olczyk recently told WBBM’s George Ofman.
Olczyk is halfway through chemotherapy treatments he hopes will lead to a clean bill of health. He said he receives a couple hundred pieces of mail every week along with numerous calls, texts and emails from well wishers.
“It’s greatly appreciated and might take the rest of my life to thank everybody,” Olczyk said.
Olczyk, who grew up in Niles, was the Hawks first-round draft pick in 1984 after playing on the U.S Olympic team. He fashioned a 16-year career playing for 6 different teams and in 2003 was named head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins. He began his broadcast career with the Blackhawks in 2006.
Olczyk sat down with Ofman in his United Center office to discuss his plight, the state of the Blackhawks, and his love for horse racing while sharing a few laughs.