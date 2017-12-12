(670 The Score) Ron Coomer has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain the color analyst alongside play-by-play man Pat Hughes on Cubs radio broadcasts on 670 The Score, Entercom management announced Tuesday.
“Ron is one of the most talented analysts in baseball and we are honored to have him on our team at The Score,” Entercom Chicago Senior Vice President and Market Manager Jimmy de Castro said in a statement. “Ron brings the passion and success he had as former MLB All-Star to the airwaves of Cubs baseball and hits a home run with Cubs fans.”
Coomer, 51, joined the Cubs Radio Network in December 2013. He was on the historic broadcast when the Cubs broke their long championship drought by winning the World Series in 2016.
“Ron has endeared himself to the Cubs fan base with his thoughtful analysis of the game, humor and welcoming interactions with our fans,” said Crane Kenney, president of business operations, Chicago Cubs. “We’re grateful he will continue alongside Pat Hughes to provide an enjoyable and insightful radio broadcast.”
Coomer had a nine-year big league career that included one season spent with the Cubs in 2001.
