By Michelle Guilbeau

A gift card is a great way to give someone a present that can be used with some flexibility. Supporting local businesses is very important to the economy and what better way to support small businesses than by purchasing gift cards to give as presents. The local businesses in Chicago are in abundance and here you will find the best local gift card ideas in Chicago.

Meli Cafe

500 S. Dearborn St.

Chicago, IL 60605

(312) 834-0500

www.melicafe.com

Looking to give the gift of a delicious home cooked meal? A Meli Cafe gift card is the answer, with three locations on Dearborn, Halsted and Wells, your gift recipient can choose the location which is most convenient and the Meli Cafe gift card can be used at any location. The food and atmosphere at Meli Cafe is second to none and for those who love a great meal will rejoice in receiving a gift card from Meli Cafe.

Old Town Oil

1543 N. Wells St.

Chicago, IL 60610

(312) 787-9595

The oil and vinegar selection at Old Town Oil Chicago and Evanston locations are grand. Those who enjoy cooking or just love oil and vinegar will be thrilled with this unique store. The best part is the oil and vinegar selections can be sampled before purchasing so customers know exactly what they are taking home. A gift card from Old Town Oil will be greatly appreciated by any foodie fan.

Maple & Ash



Chicago, IL 60610

(312) 944-8888

Giving the gift of fine dining and elegance is easy with a gift card from Maple & Ash. This Chicago steak house offers some of the most exquisite meals in the city and the wine selection is top notch. Not only does it have outstanding food, it is also a dining experience that a gift card recipient will soon not forget.

Broadway In Chicago

17 N. State St., Suite #810

Chicago, IL 60602

(312) 977-1700

Performing arts fans will rejoice in receiving a gift card from Broadway in Chicago. The productions coming out of the 5 theatres under the Broadway in Chicago umbrella are top notch and there is a production for everyone throughout the year. Gift certificates can be purchased on the Broadway in Chicago website.

Sacred Art Chicago

4619 N. Lincoln Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

(773) 728-2803

Locally made artwork and accessories are in abundance at Sacred Art Chicago. Over 100 independent artists and makers are represented at this unique local Chicago business. There is something for everyone at this artistic haven and those who visit will never be disappointed. Gift certificates can purchased within the store and the store keeps a record of the certificates.

