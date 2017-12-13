CHICAGO (CBS) — A south suburban teacher has been placed on leave after her arrest in an ongoing police investigation involving her contact with a student.
Thornwood High School teacher, Laquisha Leathers was arrested Tuesday by South Holland police, school officials said.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports, Leathers has not been charged but is the subject of an investigation involving alleged misconduct involving a student.
“Immediately upon learning this information, district officials placed the teacher on administrative leave and will proceed with an employee investigation, as appropriate,” Supt. Jerry Doss said in a statement.
Officials said students were encouraged to contact their guidance counselor or other school official for any counseling.
South Holland Police had no comment.
Attempts to reach Leathers were not successful. Her listed phone number was disconnected.
Deja Radcliffe, a former Thornwood student, said Leathers was her English teacher as a senior in 2013.
“It never used to happen in my day, and I can’t imagine what teachers are thinking and people are thinking nowadays,” Radcliffe said.