CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a man and woman who burglarized at least eight businesses in the River North and Near North Side neighborhoods in November.
Each time, the pair forced entry through a door or window and entered the business then stole computers, laptops and other property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.
The burglaries happened:
– during the late evening or early morning on Nov. 10 in the 800 block of North Dearborn;
– during the late evening or early morning hours on Nov. 13 in the 100 block of West Kinzie;
– during the late evening or early morning hours on Nov. 13 in the 200 block of West Superior;
– during the early morning hours on Nov. 14 in the 400 block of West Huron;
– during the early afternoon on Nov. 19 in the 400 block of North Wells;
– during the late evening to early morning on Nov. 20 in the 300 block of West Chicago;
– during the early morning on Nov. 30 in the 200 block of West Huron; and
– during the early morning on Nov. 30 in the 400 block of North Franklin.
– The suspects are described as a black male wearing a black skull cap and a black coat and female black, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
