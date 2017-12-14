(WBBM) — There may be a major development in the case of a Woodstock woman who disappeared more than seven years ago near Centralia.

Beth Bentley was 41 years old when she vanished in May 2010 in Southern Illinois.

She had gone downstate with a friend and was supposed to take the train by herself from Centralia — back to her home and husband and children in Woodstock.

Authorities have expressed doubt that Bentley ever got on the Amtrak train.

Woodstock Deputy Police Chief Ray Lanz says state police have contacted the department about a discovery in a rural area near Centralia.

“We were advised that they had found what they believe to be human remains,” Lanz says.

The human remains were badly burned, he says.

Lanz says authorities are working to identify the remains.

He says Beth Bentley’s family has been informed about the potential development.

A website Find Beth Bentley has more information about the case.