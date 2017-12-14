(CBS) – It’s Wednesday morning, and Boozer has gotta go. But as he looks for the perfect spot in his Northfield back yard, a coyote from the distance approaches — then attacks.
It was captured on surveillance video, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
“When you are running to work and you let your dog out for 30 seconds before you go, you think that’s going to be okay,” owner Barnaby Dinges says.
The terrier has been part of the family for about 15 years. Dinges says in sharing surveillance video of the attack people will see what can happen in the span of just a few seconds.
Here’s what happens: Boozer gets dragged through the back yard, until Dinges’ wife chases the coyote off.
“I was very proud of Boozer in how he handled it and defended himself. And then my Wonder Woman wife came out to save the day, as she always does,” he says.
Boozer is battered – but alive.
“I don’t want anyone who has a pet they love to let their guard down. They’ll regret it. We got lucky,” Dinges says.