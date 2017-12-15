(CBS) — A 13-year-old boy was hit in the neck while riding a CTA bus, and an adult pedestrian was wounded, in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Friday afternoon.
Police say the 4 p.m. shooting followed a fight in a gas station near 78th and Ashland, but neither victim was the intended target.
The bus was curbed at the scene, one of its windows was shattered.
The 13-year-old bus rider was taken to Comers Children’s Hospital in serious condition, and the adult, who was shot in the ankle while walking, was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.