(WBBM Newsradio) — Chicago puts out a list of the gun dealers whose weapons show up at crime scenes, and on Saturday activists demanded the city stop doing business with them.
WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
Outside McCormick Place, where the Police Entrance Exam was taken Saturday, members of United Power For Action and Justice demanded the city direct police officers not to buy their service weapons from gun shops on the “bad actors” list.
“It’s time to transform the relationship between the gun manufacturers and the police,” said Jay Risk, clergy associate with St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Park Ridge.
They say the city of Chicago would be making a statement about gun violence if these kinds of guidelines were established.
Mike KrauserMike Krauser has been a reporter, anchor, producer, writer, managing editor and news director during a career that started in Chicago in the late...More from Mike Krauser