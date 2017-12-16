(CBS) – Several occupants were taken to the hospital Saturday after a fire swept through a home in west suburban Lisle.
CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.
Lisle-Woodridge Fire District officials say an investigation continues into the cause of the blaze, which likely began on the first floor and engulfed the dwelling.
The incident occurred Saturday morning at 4711 Dumoulin. Neighbor Greg Stephens shot video as the blaze spread, with at least one victim exiting the second floor.
Cayetano de Lara says a half-dozen of his relatives – including two parents and their four children – were taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Two occupants were in serious condition, fire officials say, but further details were not available.
