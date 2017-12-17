CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were killed and another man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
About 9:40 p.m., they were traveling south in a four-door sedan in the 5900 block of South Richmond when someone fired shots from the sidewalk, according to Chicago Police.
Frankie Baez, 25, and Jasmine Chacon-Chavez, 21, were shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. They both lived in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
LISTEN: “As soon as I realized what it was I hit the floor — I wasn’t sure where it was coming from. I worry about my son’s safety and the safety of my neighbors because they have kids, too.”
Another man, 20, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arms and legs, police said.
No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the shooting.
