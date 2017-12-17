CHICAGO (CBS) — A crash that appeared to be head-on sent six people to hospitals early Sunday near the East Hyde Park neighborhood on the South Side.
A 2008 Volkswagen Pasat was traveling south about 2:20 a.m. when it struck a Chevy Cruze in the 5900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.
The Volkswagen rolled onto its side, police said. A man and woman in the Volkswagen were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.
Three men and a woman who were in the Chevy were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and Stroger Hospital, police said. Their conditions were also stabilized.
The crash appeared to be head-on, but police couldn’t confirm that detail as the Major Accidents Unit investigated the scene.
All southbound Lake Shore lanes were shut down after the crash but had reopened before 6 a.m.
