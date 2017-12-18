Filed Under:Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane

(670 The Score) Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane has been named the league’s First Star of the Week.

Kane had four goals and an assists last week as the Blackhawks went 3-0 and ran their winning streak to five games. His overtime goal lifted the Blackhawks to a win over the Panthers last Tuesday, and he followed with two points in a win over the Jets and two goals, including the game-winner, in a victory against the Wild on Sunday. With that performance, Kane moved past Dennis Hull and into sole possession of fifth place on the Blackhawks’ all-time goals list with 299.

Kane has 34 points in 33 games this season.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch