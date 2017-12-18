(670 The Score) Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane has been named the league’s First Star of the Week.
Kane had four goals and an assists last week as the Blackhawks went 3-0 and ran their winning streak to five games. His overtime goal lifted the Blackhawks to a win over the Panthers last Tuesday, and he followed with two points in a win over the Jets and two goals, including the game-winner, in a victory against the Wild on Sunday. With that performance, Kane moved past Dennis Hull and into sole possession of fifth place on the Blackhawks’ all-time goals list with 299.
Kane has 34 points in 33 games this season.