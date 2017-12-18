Filed Under:Dollar Store, Gary Indiana, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a male who robbed a dollar store in northwest Indiana Monday morning.

About 8:15 a.m. the male entered the Family Dollar located in the 4700 block of Melton Road in Gary, according to a statement from the Gary Police Department.

The male was in the checkout lane when he told the cashier to give him all the money from the register, police said. He was armed with a silver handgun.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The robber was described as a 6-foot male with a light complexion and slim build, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant William Fazekas at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.

