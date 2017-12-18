CHICAGO (CBS) — A 32-year-old woman has been arrested for burning several toddlers with a hot glue gun at a Logan Square daycare center, sources have told CBS 2.

Lizandra Cosme, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, has been charged with five felony counts of aggravated battery to a child, related to a Dec. 1 incident at Children’s Learning Place near Fullerton and Kedzie. Police sources said video shows Cosme burning five 2-year-olds with a hot glue gun.

The daycare worker brought the hot glue gun from home to work on a Christmas project. She was ordered held without bail at a bond hearing Monday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Cosme’s husband and sister were in court on Monday. Her husband told CBS 2 “she made a mistake,” with her sister adding “she’s innocent.”

Prosecutors did not provide a motive in court, but did say Cosme said the incident was a blue, and that she had been distraught since the death of her sister in October.

Staff at Children’s Learning Place escorted parents away from cameras Monday morning, but not before some parents told CBS 2 they heard one child came home with a burn a few weeks ago, and when compared to other kids, it was discovered several had similar injuries.

Sources said a second Children’s Learning Place daycare worker was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor, accused of idly standing by during the glue gun incident. The prosecutor said in court both women are seen laughing during the incident, which was captured on the daycare’s surveillance video.

“The well being of our students is paramount. Upon learning of the alleged incident, we notified DCFS immediately and terminated two of our employees. We are currently working with investigators,” Children’s Learning Place spokeswoman Lissa Druss Christman stated in an email.

Several parents said they were not aware of the allegations, but most said it doesn’t affect their decision to bring their kids to Children’s Learning Center.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it also was investigating the case.