CHICAGO (CBS) — The primary election in Illinois is just three months away, and today the Lake County Clerk is suggesting north suburban voters might want to cast their ballots by mail.
The vote-by-mail application process opens on Wednesday.
Lake County Clerk Carla Wyckoff says more and more people are trying voting-by-mail because it’s convenient. You can vote at home whenever you want and then mail back the ballot.
As long as it’s post-marked no later than Election Day, your ballot would be counted.
Wyckoff says it’s a safe way to vote, too. Your signature is checked to your resignation when you send in a vote-by-mail application as well as when you return your ballot.
People in Illinois used to need specific reasons to be able to vote-by-mail, but now you don’t. You can do it just because you want to. Wyckoff says most reasons for voting by mail, though, continue to be people are going to be out of town, whether that’s college students away from home, or people spending some of the winter in a warm weather state.
If you want to vote by mail in Illinois, you have to have an application for a vote-by-mail ballot submitted to your election officials by March 15, 2018. Completed ballots must be post-marked no later than March 20, 2018.