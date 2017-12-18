CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have video of the vehicle they believe was involved in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old who was killed while helping his stepfather deliver newspapers.

Police are looking into whether the shooting is connected to another crime, with gang violence as the driving force. Investigators believe the teen was not involved in any criminal activity and was shot in a case of mistaken identity.

Police say the car captured on surveillance video may hold the people responsible for the killing, CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reports.

In a news conference, Chicago police said the victim, Brian Jasso, was near the 5100 block of West 47th Street with his stepfather. Neither has a criminal recrod — and were delivering newspapers early Sunday morning.

By doing the work, the teen victim hoped to earn enough money for a gift. While on the route, their car was hit by another vehicle, believed to be the gunman’s white car with at least two people inside.

The suspects started flashing their bright lights in an attempt to lure them out of the car, police said. When they didn’t exit the vehicle, the gunman hung out the passenger side widow and fired into the car, hitting Jasso.

Investigators say the gunman may have fired in retaliation to a double murder that took place the night before.

Three people were shot, two fatally, in the 5900 block of South Richmond Street.

Police say no one is in custody in connection with the murder. They are looking at additional surveillance footage as part of the ongoing investigation.