(670 The Score) Boasting a 4-10 record, the Bears host the winless Browns at Solider Field on Sunday.
And you know what that means … the Bears are actually favored.
Chicago is currently favored by 6.5 points by Odds Shark, but in the John Fox era, that’s been anything but a good sign for the Bears. In fact, it has portended something bad.
In Fox’s three years as head coach, the Bears are 0-7 straight up when favorite, per Odds Shark. Let’s pause for a moment for effect: The Bears have yet to win a game, let alone cover a spread, in the Fox era when they’ve been favored. Beyond that, six of those seven games were at home, and Chicago has lost the seven contests by an average of 9.1 points.
The last time the Bears won a game when they were favored to win was November 2014, when Marc Trestman was coaching.