CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with trying to steal an off-duty Chicago police officer’s personal vehicle, after the veteran officer shot the suspect Monday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police said two suspects approached the officer, who was not in uniform and driving his personal vehicle, as he was parked near 36th and Prairie around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

“The offender on the passenger’s side tapped on the window, and tried to distract the off-duty police officer, while the offender on the driver’s side announced a robbery,” Police News Affairs Sgt. Cindy Guerra said.

The off-duty officer was carrying his service weapon, and shot one of the suspects when the man pointed a gun at the officer, police said. One of the suspects was shot in the stomach, and went to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serous condition. The other suspect fled the scene.

One weapon, in addition to the officer’s gun, was recovered at the scene, police said. The officer was not hurt.

The carjacking attempt happened about three blocks from Chicago Public Safety Headquarters.

“It shows how brazen these offenders are. They’ll target anyone, and tonight it just happened to be one of our own,” Guerra said.

The suspect who was arrested was identified Tuesday morning as 18-year-old Carlos Hendricks, of the Bronzeville neighborhood. Police said he has been charged with one felony count each of attempted vehicular hijacking and attempted armed robbery, as well as one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault.

A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, although Hendricks remained in the hospital. Police said an attorney was expected to appear in court on Hendricks’ behalf.

The officer, who has 18 years of experience, has been placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the shooting.