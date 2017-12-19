CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Chicago may be the most wonderful place to spend it.
Chicagoans may already brag that we have the best window displays, Christmas market, Christmas trees, ice skating rinks and shopping districts. And to justify that, a recent study by WalletHub named Chicago the best place for Christmas celebrations.
WalletHub compared the 100 most populated cities to determine the best places to celebrate Christmas. They looked at five different categories and 29 metrics to be graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for celebrating Christmas.
The categories included “Traditions & Fun,” with metrics like of Christmas popularity, Christmas events, Google search interest, bars, restaurants, and ice skating rinks; “Observance,” with metrics like Christian population and churches per capita; “Generosity,” with metrics like food banks per capita, share of income donated to charity, and Christmas spirit; “Shopping,” with metrics like Christmas markets, gift shops, shopping centers, toy stores, candy stores, and card shops; and “Costs,” with metrics like average price per Christmas party ticket, cost of three-star hotel room, and restaurant meal costs.
Chicago ranked No. 1 on the list with a total score of 64.44. San Francisco (63.76), Pittsburgh (63.72) and New York (63.60) were close behind.