CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago … deep dish pizza, hot dogs and …
Burgers.
That’s right.
Bon Appetit has bestowed quite the honor on one Windy City patty, selecting the “Dirty Burg” from The Loyalist as one of the top three hamburgers in the country.
Bon Appetit says:
The Loyalist’s cheeseburger boasts a short rib, chuck, and ground bacon patty; housemade pickles; American cheese; onions; and onion-infused mayo. Nicknamed “The Dirty Burg,” it even has its own Instagram.
The burger comes with fries and is priced at $16. Throw in a beer and bourbon shot for $7. Or for the holidays, why not aged egg nog spiked with eight-year El Dorado rum.
Burgers from South Carolina and Nashville also made the elite three.
The Loyalist, along with Smyth restaurant at the same location at 177 N. Ada, was also named one of the best new restaurants of 2017.
The Dirty Burg is not the first from Chicago to draw Bon Appetit’s attention. In 2012, the magazine named the cheesburger at Au Cheval the best in the country. (It’s just a few blocks east of The Loyalist.)