CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Unclaimed items from the lost-and-found at The Promenade mall in Bolingbrook are going to a good cause.
People lose a lot of stuff at the mall, including – some might argue – their minds this time of year. While those do not end up in the lost-and-found a lot of things do.
The Promenade’s General Manager Tom Castagnoli said this time of year there are 6,000 to 7,000 shoppers a day; and while some stuff that ends up in the lost-and-found would be of little use to people, most of it is new, just purchased and then forgotten.
“Like Bath & Body [Works] there were several of those bags, there were bags from Bass Pro, there were items from H&M,” he said.
Also coats and hats, cash, a bicycle, strollers and even wheelchairs – those, Castagnoli said, are typically claimed. The rest is donated to the United Way of Will County.