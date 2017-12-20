CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected of robbing two suburban banks in two months struck again Tuesday afternoon in west suburban Glenn Ellyn.

The non-takeover robbery happened at 1:19 p.m. at a Fifth Third Bank branch at 704 Roosevelt Rd. in Glen Ellyn, according to the FBI.

The suspect is thought to be the same person who robbed a PNC Bank branch at 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 7 at 9 E. Ogden Ave. in Naperville, the FBI said. He is also suspected of robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 21 at 2998 Ogden Ave. in Aurora.

Aurora Bank Robber 1 Surveillance image of a bank robber holding up a Fifth Third Bank branch in Aurora on Nov. 21, 2017. (Credit: FBI)

Aurora Bank Robber 2 Surveillance image of a bank robber holding up a Fifth Third Bank branch in Aurora on Nov. 21, 2017. (Credit: FBI)

Naperville Bank Robber Surveillance image of a bank robber holding up a PNC Bank branch on Dec. 7, 2017. (Credit: FBI)

Glen Ellyn Bank Robber Surveillance image of a bank robber holding up a Fifth Third Bank branch in Glen Ellyn on Dec. 19, 2017. (Credit: FBI)

He is described as a white man, in his 30s or 40s, standing between 6 feet and 6-foot-2, with a medium build and a light complexion, the FBI said. In at least one of the robberies he was carrying a black messenger bag and wearing a brown hat, dark blue winter coat, black winter gloves and black sunglasses.

The FBI, which warned the man should be considered armed and dangerous, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)