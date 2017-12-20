CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti says his practical experience is going to set him apart in what’s turned out to be a crowded race for Illinois Attorney General next year.
The field of candidates for AG include some big names, including former Gov. Pat Quinn, State Sen. Kwame Raoul and Jesse Ruiz, Chicago Park District President. But Mariotti says he’s a different kind of candidate.
“I think I’m the only person in the race who either isn’t in elected office now or hasn’t been appointed by Rahm,” he said.
Mariotti isn’t unknown. He’s been a frequent legal commentator about President Trump’s actions on CNN and MSNBC, as well as other outlets, and he sees the Attorney General’s Office as one to advocate for everyday people.
“I think we need to be more aggressive with that office. Not only resisting President Trump, who I really believe is a threat to our democracy, but I also think we need to be aggressive about going after the rich and powerful.”
