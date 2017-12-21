CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were in custody after a suspicious minivan being followed by police crashed into a garage Thursday morning in south suburban Tinley Park.
Police said officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle near 183rd and Harlem around 5:30 a.m.
The officers followed the vehicle and tried to make a stop as the vehicle turned into a cul de sac at 182nd Place and 66th Avenue. The minivan then crashed into a garage at the end of a cul de sac, police said.
Police said no chase was involved before the crash.
Four people fled from the vehicle. One was arrested immediately.
Police caught up to the three other suspects about half an hour later near the lagoon outside the Tinley Park Convention Center a few blocks away.