Actor Philip Ng and his family came to Chicago when he was seven years old. During his time in the Windy City, he fell in love with the deep dish pizza and mixed martial arts. Ng’s father opened a martial arts studio in Chicago. Philip is now a professional mixed martial artist and an actor. He recently appeared in the movie “Birth Of The Dragon” where he played a young Bruce Lee. Ng stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York a few months ago to discuss his favorite Kung Fu movies of all time and three people he’d love to fight.