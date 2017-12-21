(670 The Score) Free-agent right-hander Yu Darvish shot down a report Thursday afternoon that he’s agreed to sign with the Cubs.
Darvish tweeted “#fakenews” after a report from a Barstool Sports personality indicated Darvish joining the Cubs was a “done deal,” pending medicals.
Darvish, 31, was 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.16 WHIP for the Rangers and Dodgers in 2017, when he was dealt to Los Angeles at the deadline. He had a 10.1 strikeout-per-nine-innings rate and a 2.8 walks-per-nine-innings rate. Darvish has a career 3.42 ERA.
Cubs executives Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer had a three-hour meeting with Darvish in the Dallas area on Monday, and he remains a top priority for them.