CHICAGO (AP) — A 60-year-old Chicago man has been charged with concealing a death after police found his wife’s badly decomposed body under a tarp and blankets in the couple’s apartment.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports Steven Seiler was detained Thursday after he returned to the apartment.
Police went to the home on Dec. 10 after receiving a request to check on Seiler’s wife, 58-year-old Tamara Wilson. They found her naked body in a locked bedroom and “bodily fluids” smeared around the apartment. The medical examiner’s office said Wilson had been dead at least four days.
Authorities say Seiler was carrying Wilson’s debit card, wedding ring and IDs.
A judge on Friday released him on electronic monitoring.
Authorities say Seiler told police he had noticed a bad smell coming from the bedroom but didn’t look inside.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)