CHICAGO (CBS) — Okay, you know who you are. Christmas is just three days away, and you’re still not finished with your shopping!

We won’t be too hard on you, because you’re not alone.

Shoppers packed the Kmart in Avondale on Friday, taking advantage of last-minute deals.

Kmart has been trying to beat out Amazon’s prices, offering Spyder brand sportswear jackets for $35. According to the signs in the store, the same jacket will cost $99 on Amazon. The store also was selling Adidas shirts for $9, compared to the $25 on Amazon.

The store also featured buy-one-get-one-free offers and dozens of flash sales. Kmart said the price breaks would continue through New Year’s Eve.

Hours have been extended, too. The store will remain open until midnight Friday night and Saturday night. On New Year’s Eve, they won’t close till 10 p.m.

While, for many people, the next few days are all about getting the right gift, in the Sears layaway section, the staff has been visited by more than 10 so-called angels who anonymously come in and pay off other people’s toy bills.

Store manager Yvonne Parker said some bills are upwards of $500.

“They ask us to look for a layaway package that has toys in it, and they’ll pay off that member’s layaway; and when they come in or we all them, they’re just either in tears or crying, just so excited that somebody went out of their way to pay off a layaway to help them out at Christmas” she said.

Just a couple miles away, plenty of parents were stocking up on last-minute gifts for their kids at Toys “R” Us.

Dyron Woods was excited enough to get up early and take advantage of the fact that Toys “R” Us is open around the clock for more than 60 hours all the way up until Christmas Eve.

“I’m really excited about Christmas. Christmas is a really exciting time, because of the message, what it means,” he said.

Toys “R” Us and Kmart are just two of the many brick-and-mortar stores around the country that are doing what they can to bring in more Last minute shoppers.

According to the National Retail Federation, 126 million American say they’ll be shopping this weekend.