CHICAGO (CBS) — More than a dozen 3rd, 4th and 5th graders from the South Side and south suburbs recently got the trip of a lifetime.

They were told they were going for a nature walk, but instead they were surprised with a toy shopping spree.

The 20 kids were chosen by their teachers for displaying good citizenship and having good attendance. The trip to the Mattel Toy Store in Wilmot, Wisconsin, was funded entirely by state Sen. Napoleon Harris III (D-Harvey).

“You get four minutes to go around the store. And anything that you want just put it in your cart and it’s gonna be yours,” Harris told the kids.

The kids got over their shock quickly and toys began piling up. Star Wars toys, Barbie dolls, and DC Comics action figures were big hits; and running in the aisles was encouraged.

Before they knew it, toys began falling off the kids’ shopping carts.

Santa was called in to help make decisions, and he and the senator were impressed with the plans the kids have for their toys.

“We’ll share them, because my cousins don’t actually have that many toys. So why not share them? Thanks for letting us get these toys” one boy said.

Harris probably had the most fun, giving the students something he had always hoped for.

“I wish I had the opportunity when I was you guys’ age to have an opportunity to do this. This is so cool, and I’m honored to do it,” he said.

When the day was done, an entire panel truck was packed up with bags and bags of toys, ready to drive back to Chicago.