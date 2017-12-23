(WBBM Newsradio) — While some Christmas Tree sellers have low supplies, others still have a wide selection for those who need a last-minute tree.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports from the South Side.
While the Christmas tree lot at 94th and Stony Island has been busy this season, the lot is still full of trees just delivered by its growers.
And worker Nick Balouris says you can still find trees of all sizes and varieties, unlike some of his competitors.
And Balouris says he’s not worried about selling most of them, since he has customers who come from across the South Side and South Suburbs every year.