CHICAGO (CBS) — Christians around the world are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas on Monday.

Early Monday morning, Cardinal Blase Cupich welcomed a packed house at Holy Name Cathedral’s midnight mass. CBS 2’s Mike Puccinelli has more from River North on the Cardinal’s message.

The midnight mass was broadcasted in Chicago and all across the country giving the audience – potentially millions of people – a chance to walk through the bronze doors of the gothic revival masterpiece it is, Holy Name Cathedral.

Archbishop Blase Cupich celebrated his second midnight mass since being elevated to cardinal. Tickets were hard to come by and were handed out to the capacity crowd well in advance. The Cardinal’s homily was a call for inclusion for those on the margins of society. He said offering that level of true acceptance is one way the faith can truly bask in the glow of God’s grace.

“This night is especially a time of grace for anyone who have ever been excluded or has chosen to remain so. Just as God worked in David and now thee shepherds know now that God is working in each one of us,” Cardinal Cupich said.

“God’s grace given to us tonight compels us to take action even if it requires us to move out of our comfort zone.”

As the number of Catholics dwindles, the Cardinal asked people to ask themselves whether they will end up being the last participating Catholic in their families. He said only with active participation can a church, that serves 2 million people in Cook and Lake counties and covers a 1,400 square mile area, truly thrive. That is why Cardinal Cupich issued a call to action early Monday morning and hopes it continues throughout the year.

Later Monday morning, the Cardinal will meet sick children at Lurie Children’s Hospital. It is one way the leader of nearly 2 million Catholics in the Archdiocese of Chicago said he is going to practice what he preaches.