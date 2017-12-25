CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters from engine company 63 made a special visit to La Rabida Children’s Hospital on Christmas Day.
“We are going to put this right here, okay?” said Santa to one child.
Children received Christmas gifts from Santa, which was a surprise visit this year. La Rabida Children’s Hospital provides care for children with complex and chronic illnesses.
Firefighters made sure infants and children received gifts, as well as their siblings.
“This means a lot to have Santa here. I appreciate everyone who has worked so hard getting this together because there’s a lot of kids who are not receiving anything today and mine were blessed to having to get what they wanted,” said mother, Jessica Brown.
This is the 45th year that Engine Company 63 has delivered gifts to La Rabida.