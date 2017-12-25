CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected of robbing four suburban banks this month struck again Saturday afternoon in northwest suburban Algonquin.

A TCF Bank branch was robbed about 3:15 p.m. at 103 S. Randall Rd. in Algonquin, according to the FBI.

The suspect is thought to be the same person who robbed other TCF Bank branches at 6:03 p.m. Dec. 20 at 217 Irving Park Rd. in Streamwood; at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at 1860 S. Arlington Heights Rd. in Arlington Heights; and at 3:45 p.m. Dec. 10 at 13200 Village Green Dr. in Huntley. He is also suspected of robbing a Chase Bank branch at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 1 at 300 Northwest Hwy. in Cary.

He is described as white man in his 20s to mid-30s, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, weighing between 130 and 160 pounds, with a small build and a light complexion, the FBI said. In several of the robberies, he was wearing a black wig with long hair.

In the Cary robbery, the suspect implied he had a gun but didn’t display one, authorities said.

The FBI, which warned the man should be considered armed and dangerous, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

