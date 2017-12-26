CHICAGO (CBS) — Firefighters were battling a fire Tuesday evening at an Englewood home on the South Side that sent one person to the hospital.
Crews responded at 3:23 p.m. to the fire at the 1.5-story building in the 6100 block of South Wolcott, according to Chicago Fire Department Media Affairs. It was upgraded to a box alarm at 3:27 p.m. and then a two-alarm fire about 4 p.m.
The fire originated in the building’s basement and second floor, according to the fire department.
By 4:56 p.m., the fire had been contained to the main part of the building, according to the fire department.
65-year-old Aaron Moss was taken in serious-to-critical condition to be treated for smoke inhalation as well as second- and third-degree burns to his body, according to the fire department. Two dogs and a bird may have been killed.
It’s unclear what sparked the blaze.